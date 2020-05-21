UrduPoint.com
ICRC Urges Int'l Community To Avoid Neglecting Vulnerable Syrians While Fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called on the international community to combat the COVID-19 pandemic without forgetting about the needs of vulnerable people in conflict-affected areas like northeastern Syria, who face water shortages, lack of basic health services and food insecurity.

"There's a risk that profound crises will worsen, hidden in plain sight, while the world's attention is on coronavirus. The international community, humanitarian actors and donors must respond to the pandemic without losing sight of chronic conflict-related needs in places like Syria's northeast," Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC's regional director for Near and middle East in Geneva, said, as quoted in a press release on Thursday.

The ICRC notes that water shortages in the Syrian provinces of Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa remain among the Primary concerns of the civilian population in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been a huge need to support water authorities, carry out urgent repairs, provide necessary equipment for water treatment, and supply camps with clean water," the organization said.

The situation is complicated by the devastated health care system and a lack of basic health services in overcrowded centers and camps for internally displaced people.

"Out of 16 hospitals, only one is fully functioning, eight are partially functioning, and seven are not functioning at all ... None of the districts in the northeast meet the emergency threshold of at least 10 hospital beds per 10,000 people," the ICRC said.

The Syrian economy and infrastructure have been severely undermined by the ongoing clashes between the government of President Bashar Assad and various insurgent groups, making it especially hard for the authorities and international organizations to deal with the current pandemic.

Syria has so far confirmed a total about 60 coronavirus cases, with a death toll of 3 people.

