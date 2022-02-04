MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is calling on the international community to increase investment in Afghanistan to save the country's healthcare system and other essential services, Eloi Fillion, the head of the ICRC delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"Humanitarian organizations cannot effectively replace a functioning public sector, nor can they fully meet the needs of the Afghan population. States and the international community need to invest more in Afghanistan. This is the only way to prevent a total collapse of essential services like health care, education and other vital services," Fillion said.

The official described the sorry state of the country's healthcare, in which thousands of health facilities have been shut down or stopped functioning.

Other facilities are extremely underfunded.

"One of the doctors in Kabul was telling me how they serve only boiled rice to their patients just because they don't have money to pay for more nutritious meals. In the past months, many health workers couldn't afford transportation to their hospitals or paying their rents because they didn't receive their salaries for 4 or 5 months. Even to get proper heating inside hospitals is a huge challenge," Fillion stated.

Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian situation in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities). A number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation amid political and social turmoil.