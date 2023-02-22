ICRC Urges Russia, Ukraine to Allow Access to All Prisoners of War - Director-General

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The issue of accessing prisoners of war (POW) in the Ukraine conflict is a sensitive one and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is calling on Kiev and Moscow to allow organization representatives to visit them all, ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini told Sputnik.

"The question of access is a sensitive one and something that the ICRC will not necessarily reveal publicly in order not to politicize this issue," Mardini said on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. "Visits are by definition not a one-off."

Mardini emphasized the need to be able to visit prisoners of war on a regular basis to ensure that all are registered and can get in touch with their families as well as to ensure they are treated according to international standards.

"And if there are issues, we raise those concerns bilaterally and confidentially with the respective parties," he said. "We don't put this in the public domain precisely to increase the chances that we are able to visit all prisoners of war."

Mardini went on to say that the ICRC priority is to be able to provide information to the families of prisoners of war that they are alive and not missing.

"I think this is the most important element, of course, coming on top of getting a good treatment, appropriate access to water, sanitation, hygiene, food, which are also elements that we monitor in our visits," he said.

Mardini explained that the ICRC's role is also to monitor the conditions of their detention so that in case of ill treatment it is important for the organization's representatives to be able to visit detainees without witnesses around, privately, to hear from them and to form an independent opinion of how they are treated.

"In case of ill treatment, we would raise those reports to the detention authorities in the hope that action is taken by the detention authorities who have the responsibility under the Geneva Convention to treat detainees humanely, to correct course if ill treatment is happening," he said.

Mardini emphasized that the ICRC does not publicly share information on what its representatives witness in detention centers and prisons.

"That's the name of the game, the gentleman's agreement with all detention authorities, that our aim is not to politicize or to point fingers on the party to the conflict that is not respecting the Geneva Convention," he said. "Our aim is really to make sure, if there is ill treatment, that this ill treatment stops, and that the behavior changes, and this is really the responsibility of detention authorities in all conflicts."

Mardini pointed out that the ICRC does not have access to all prisoners of war in the Ukraine conflict and that is why it cannot share any exact figures on them.

"We have been able to visit hundreds of POWs on both sides. But we know that there are thousands more that we did not visit," he said. "We don't have exact figures but this is a very important point, because the parties to the conflict have a clear obligation under the third Geneva Convention to let the ICRC visit all prisoners of war. And this is our permanent request to the Russian Federation and to the Ukrainian authorities to allow the ICRC to visit all prisoners of war so that we can really bring answers to their families. So that we can, through the National Information Bureaus in the Russian Federation and in Ukraine, bring the information to our central tracing agency and provide families with answers about their loved ones."

In January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric and focused her attention on cases of torture and other crimes committed by Kiev against captured Russian soldiers. Lavrov said Moscow expects the ICRC to intensify visits of detained Russians and make extra efforts to ensure observance of their rights under international law.

Lavrov told the Red Cross chief that her organization's impartiality on Ukraine, given its humanitarian mandate, would be key to maintaining a constructive cooperation.

Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said in January that she had asked Spoljaric to facilitate access to captured Russian soldiers. Spoljaric said the ICRC would work closer with Russia on providing assistance to evacuees and ensure family reunifications.