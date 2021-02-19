UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Urges Yemeni War Sides To Protect Civilians Amid Growing Violence In Marib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:56 PM

ICRC Urges Yemeni War Sides to Protect Civilians Amid Growing Violence in Marib

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen on Friday voiced concern over an escalation of clashes between the country's government-led forces and the Shia rebel Houthi movement in the Marib province, calling upon all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of the civilian population and facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen on Friday voiced concern over an escalation of clashes between the country's government-led forces and the Shia rebel Houthi movement in the Marib province, calling upon all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of the civilian population and facilities.

Earlier, dozens of people were killed and injured as a result of an offensive launched by the movement toward positions of the internationally-recognized government's troops in Marib. Violent clashes erupted over Houthis' attempts to advance toward Marib's Sirwah district, which is home to a strategically important military camp of the government troops located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from the provincial capital.

"The ICRC is extremely concerned by the intensification of violence around Marib. The ICRC urges all parties to the conflict to take every possible measure to protect the civilian, their properties and all civilian essential infrastructures," the ICRC Yemen wrote on Twitter.

The humanitarian mission has already provided assistance, including surgical kits and general medical supplies, to hospitals treating those injured during the clashes.

"The ICRC continues supporting the YRCS [Yemeni Red Crescent Society] to respond to the needs and by the provision of medical supplies to the YRCS run PHC in AlRhoda - Marib," the ICRC added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the Hadi-led government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa.

On Thursday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths urged the Houthi rebels to halt their military activities in Marib, as the fighting puts millions of civilians' lives at risk.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Twitter Yemen Marib Sanaa Saudi Arabia 2015 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Two people dies in dumper-motorbike collision in K ..

1 minute ago

Navalny 'Weak Reason' for EU to Impose New Round o ..

1 minute ago

ISS Crew to Perform Spacewalks on February 28, Mar ..

1 minute ago

Foreign direct investment in Mexico falls 11.7 pct ..

1 minute ago

4th national Mas-Wrestling Championship from Feb 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Speakers identify challenges, vulnerabilities Paki ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.