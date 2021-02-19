ICRC Urges Yemeni War Sides to Protect Civilians Amid Growing Violence in Marib

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen on Friday voiced concern over an escalation of clashes between the country's government-led forces and the Shia rebel Houthi movement in the Marib province, calling upon all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of the civilian population and facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen on Friday voiced concern over an escalation of clashes between the country's government-led forces and the Shia rebel Houthi movement in the Marib province, calling upon all parties to the conflict to ensure the safety of the civilian population and facilities.

Earlier, dozens of people were killed and injured as a result of an offensive launched by the movement toward positions of the internationally-recognized government's troops in Marib. Violent clashes erupted over Houthis' attempts to advance toward Marib's Sirwah district, which is home to a strategically important military camp of the government troops located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from the provincial capital.

"The ICRC is extremely concerned by the intensification of violence around Marib. The ICRC urges all parties to the conflict to take every possible measure to protect the civilian, their properties and all civilian essential infrastructures," the ICRC Yemen wrote on Twitter.

The humanitarian mission has already provided assistance, including surgical kits and general medical supplies, to hospitals treating those injured during the clashes.

"The ICRC continues supporting the YRCS [Yemeni Red Crescent Society] to respond to the needs and by the provision of medical supplies to the YRCS run PHC in AlRhoda - Marib," the ICRC added.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the Hadi-led government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part of the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa.

On Thursday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths urged the Houthi rebels to halt their military activities in Marib, as the fighting puts millions of civilians' lives at risk.