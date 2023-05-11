ICRC Visits 6 Ukrainian Children Temporarily Placed in Crimea - Russian Ombudswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said on Wednesday that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited six Ukrainian children who were temporarily placed in health camps in Crimea.

In late April, Lvova-Belova said that six children were waiting to be reunited with their parents, but their return was complicated by the fact that their parents were in the European Union.

"Today, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, at my request, visited six children in Crimea who are awaiting reuniting with their families living in the European Union and Ukraine. They talked in detail with each child," Lvova-Belova said on Telegram.

The ombudswoman expressed the hope that the ICRC would help in resolving the difficulties that prevent these children being reunited with their families.

"Russia will continue to help families to be together," Lvova-Belova added.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing them of the "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." Russia, in turn, said it has been evacuating children from the front lines and placing them in safety away from the ongoing hostilities.