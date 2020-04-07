UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Warns Spread Of COVID-19 To Cause Health, Economic, Security Crises In Africa

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

ICRC Warns Spread of COVID-19 to Cause Health, Economic, Security Crises in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus across Africa will devastate the continent's population if the necessary measures are not taken immediately, as the disease will likely result in serious economic, political and security crises, especially in areas affected by war, Crystal Wells, the regional spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are in a race against time to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Africa, especially in places affected by conflict and violence. It may be the region most spared by the pandemic so far, but if actions are not taken immediately to contain the virus, it could be devastating for people and health systems, especially in places already weakened by war and violence.

The pandemic will also likely be followed by economic, political and security turmoil," Wells said.

The spokeswoman added that people across the continent not only required assistance now, but would remain in need long after the pandemic ends.

So far, the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Africa stands at 10,075, and the death toll is approaching 500, according to the African Union's Centers for Disease Control. The majority of cases have been detected in the northern part of the continent, but South Africa with more than 1,680 cases has the highest count of any individual nation.

Related Topics

Africa South Africa May Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

11 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves formation of â€˜Supreme Natio ..

1 hour ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

1 hour ago

Govt provided 2000 PPEs, 50,000 N95 masks to vario ..

9 seconds ago

Punjab dedicates Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment ..

11 seconds ago

Germany Needs More Clarity on Moscow's Plans for V ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.