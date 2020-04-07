ICRC Warns Spread of COVID-19 to Cause Health, Economic, Security Crises in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus across Africa will devastate the continent's population if the necessary measures are not taken immediately, as the disease will likely result in serious economic, political and security crises, especially in areas affected by war, Crystal Wells, the regional spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are in a race against time to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Africa, especially in places affected by conflict and violence. It may be the region most spared by the pandemic so far, but if actions are not taken immediately to contain the virus, it could be devastating for people and health systems, especially in places already weakened by war and violence.

The pandemic will also likely be followed by economic, political and security turmoil," Wells said.

The spokeswoman added that people across the continent not only required assistance now, but would remain in need long after the pandemic ends.

So far, the number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Africa stands at 10,075, and the death toll is approaching 500, according to the African Union's Centers for Disease Control. The majority of cases have been detected in the northern part of the continent, but South Africa with more than 1,680 cases has the highest count of any individual nation.