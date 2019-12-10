UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Welcomes Normandy Four's Decision To Open Access To Donbas Detainees, Ready To Visit

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:22 PM

ICRC Welcomes Normandy Four's Decision to Open Access to Donbas Detainees, Ready to Visit

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) welcomes the decision of the Normandy Four leaders to open access for all those held in captivity in Donbas and is ready to visit territories beyond Kiev's control after receiving permission from the authorities, ICRC spokesman Alexander Vlasenko told Sputnik on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) welcomes the decision of the Normandy Four leaders to open access for all those held in captivity in Donbas and is ready to visit territories beyond Kiev's control after receiving permission from the authorities, ICRC spokesman Alexander Vlasenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to a communique adopted following the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) summit in Paris, the ICRC and other international organizations will receive full and unconditional access to all persons detained as a result of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"We welcome the decision made in Paris, so that we and other humanitarian organizations can have unlimited access to all those detained as a result of the conflict. We hope that this will happen more often from now on ... We are in constant confidential dialogue with the authorities in order to have unhindered access to everyone in connection with the conflict. When they say to us in this dialogue that we can make a visit, then we will make it," Vlasenko said.

He also recalled that the ICRC had last visited the detainees in the territories of Donbas not controlled by Kiev in 2015.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Visit Germany Paris Kiev 2015 All From

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

26 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

26 minutes ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

26 minutes ago

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

1 hour ago

Ombudsperson Punjab orders compulsory retirement o ..

4 minutes ago

Ombudsperson Punjab penalizes senior doctor on har ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.