KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) welcomes the decision of the Normandy Four leaders to open access for all those held in captivity in Donbas and is ready to visit territories beyond Kiev 's control after receiving permission from the authorities, ICRC spokesman Alexander Vlasenko told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to a communique adopted following the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) summit in Paris, the ICRC and other international organizations will receive full and unconditional access to all persons detained as a result of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"We welcome the decision made in Paris, so that we and other humanitarian organizations can have unlimited access to all those detained as a result of the conflict. We hope that this will happen more often from now on ... We are in constant confidential dialogue with the authorities in order to have unhindered access to everyone in connection with the conflict. When they say to us in this dialogue that we can make a visit, then we will make it," Vlasenko said.

He also recalled that the ICRC had last visited the detainees in the territories of Donbas not controlled by Kiev in 2015.