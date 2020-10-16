UrduPoint.com
ICRC Welcomes Progress In Yemeni Prisoner Exchange Process

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen on Friday has welcomed the progress made over recent days in the ongoing prisoner exchange process in the Middle Eastern country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen on Friday has welcomed the progress made over recent days in the ongoing prisoner exchange process in the middle Eastern country.

"We're happy to see the completion of the release and transfer of 1'056 former detainees, which was carried out with @YemenCrescent & @mediasrca," the ICRC in Yemen wrote in a Twitter post.

The humanitarian organization added that it hoped to see further prisoner exchanges take place in the near future.

The Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels in late September agreed on a deal to exchange more than 1,000 detainees, including 681 Houthis and 400 soldiers from the government forces, in line with a treaty signed in the Swedish capital of Stockholm back in 2018.

Multiple planes carrying Houthi prisoners who were being held in Saudi Arabia and government prisoners who were in detention facilities in the city of Aden have arrived in Sana'a over recent days.

The ICRC has played a leading role in transporting the prisoners to the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. After the Houthis made substantial gains in the first few months, a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict to support the country's government.

The United Nations special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday that he intends to bring together the Middle Eastern country's two warring parties to discuss the possibility of further prisoner exchanges taking place

