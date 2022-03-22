UrduPoint.com

ICRC Willing To Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine - President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 12:59 PM

ICRC Willing to Facilitate Evacuation Via Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine - President

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is eager to work on establishing humanitarian corridors in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation, ICRC President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is eager to work on establishing humanitarian corridors in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation, ICRC President Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

The ICRC president was visiting the eastern European country from March 14-18.

"We are very much committed to facilitate agreement (on humanitarian corridors), but the agreement and the consensus have to happen between the military on the ground who are in control of the territories, who have the power to decide on decontaminating exit routes and de-mining exit routes," Maurer said.

The official noted the ICRC's involvement in evacuation of inhabitants from the city of Sumy last week.

"What we can do is to discuss with Russia and Ukraine on our experience in many other places of the world. We have a check list on what to consider when you discuss corridors.

We need arrangements, exact agreements on the routes, on the streets, we need coordinates where the military are, we need agreements between the militaries� on what happens when there are incidents, hotlines between the two sides, the commanders on the ground," Maurer stated.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," responding to calls from the breakaway Donbas republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the UN refugee agency, around 3.5 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries, of which 230,000 came to Russia, since the start of hostilities. Around 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Sumy February March From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani expo ..

Beijing expresses desire to promote Pakistani exports to improve balance of trad ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities o ..

Russian Armed Forces Hit 137 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defens ..

4 minutes ago
 Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage trans ..

Aaron Finch: Australia's new coach to manage transition in limited-overs teams

25 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drif ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Warns Ships of Mines Drifting in Black Sea - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with ha ..

Kane Richardson ruled out of Pakistan tour with hamstring injury

45 minutes ago
 ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to D ..

ICRC to Meet With Russian Officials This Week to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>