UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICRC Working To Deliver Aid, Exchange Bodies, Prisoners In Nagorno-Karabakh - President

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:14 PM

ICRC Working to Deliver Aid, Exchange Bodies, Prisoners in Nagorno-Karabakh - President

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working diligently to ensure aid deliveries to displaced groups and facilitate the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the deceased in Nagorno-Karabakh following the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreed on November 9, Peter Maurer, the committee's president, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is working diligently to ensure aid deliveries to displaced groups and facilitate the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the deceased in Nagorno-Karabakh following the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreed on November 9, Peter Maurer, the committee's president, told Sputnik in an interview.

Maurer said that the ICRC had three main priorities in Nagorno-Karabakh at present, namely "the assistance to the displaced population, the recovery of dead bodies, and the visits to detainees in order to prepare for possible negotiations and exchanges."

All participants in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which flared up in late September, reported casualties throughout the fighting. Maurer said that at least 200 bodies have been exchanged between the conflict's participants to date.

"On the recovery of dead bodies, I am very happy to report that with the presence of the Russian peacekeepers and ICRC, the parties started to recover and to exchange bodies. My latest information is that 200 bodies have already been exchanged. And we will continue that effort," the ICRC president said.

Facilitating the exchange of prisoners is one of the ICRC's core tasks, Maurer stated, adding that the committee will work to ensure that all detainees are kept in conditions that meet international standards.

"We have bigger dimensions of numbers at the present moment and it is an issue where we work with the parties to get full access to ensure that the basic needs of the detainees are serviced, that ICRC has access, that the conditions of detention are according to the international standards. And this should hopefully create an atmosphere in which parties can then negotiate and agree on exchanges," he remarked.

Maurer added that the committee itself does not take part in the negotiation of agreements, although the humanitarian organization remains ready to facilitate any deals.

"ICRC doesn't negotiate the agreements, but we are ready to facilitate the exchanges afterwards," he stated.

The ICRC president is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow later on Tuesday. The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is expected to feature prominently on the agenda of discussions.

Related Topics

Dead Exchange Moscow Russia September November All

Recent Stories

Twelve Police Officers Killed in Attack in Northea ..

41 seconds ago

Indian police arrest two Kashmiris in New Delhi

44 seconds ago

Kashmir Bank can play a key role in AJK socio-econ ..

6 minutes ago

AJK President says India launches a walmart of ter ..

6 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked the Top 1 smartphone brand ..

15 minutes ago

HRCP observes GB polls

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.