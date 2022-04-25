UrduPoint.com

ICT Police To Continue Drive Against Professional Begging: SSP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 04:46 PM

ICT Police to continue drive against professional begging: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday said the ICT Police continued its drive to check professional begging in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday said the ICT Police continued its drive to check professional begging in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The SSP, in a statement, said during the crackdown launched on the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, some 4,573, beggars including 54 handlers, had been held during the last four months.

Cases were registered against the handlers, while child beggars were shifted to shelters homes and protection centers for their proper upbringing and making them responsible citizens.

He said he had formed special squads, which would continue the campaign against the professional alm-seekers. The squads' performance would be reviewed on daily basis, he added.

He said the social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. Strict action to be taken against those who forced children and women to adopt the ugly business, he added.

The SSP directed all the superintendents of police to keep vigilant eye on the beggars outside mosques, Imambargahs as well as at markets, and ensure arrest of the professional alm-seekers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Women Market All

Recent Stories

French Right Sets Sights on June Legislative Polls ..

French Right Sets Sights on June Legislative Polls After Close Runoff Election

2 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershir ..

Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershire rearguard in dramatic finale

27 minutes ago
 Family dispute claims life in Burewala

Family dispute claims life in Burewala

2 minutes ago
 MoDP departments to be further strengthened, moder ..

MoDP departments to be further strengthened, modernised: Israr Tareen

2 minutes ago
 Development of disaster management villages at div ..

Development of disaster management villages at divisional level in full swing: O ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden to Nominate Envoy to Slovakia Bridget Brink ..

Biden to Nominate Envoy to Slovakia Bridget Brink as Ukraine Ambassador - White ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.