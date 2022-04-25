ICT Police to continue drive against professional begging: SSP

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday said the ICT Police continued its drive to check professional begging in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Monday said the ICT Police continued its drive to check professional begging in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The SSP, in a statement, said during the crackdown launched on the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, some 4,573, beggars including 54 handlers, had been held during the last four months.

Cases were registered against the handlers, while child beggars were shifted to shelters homes and protection centers for their proper upbringing and making them responsible citizens.

He said he had formed special squads, which would continue the campaign against the professional alm-seekers. The squads' performance would be reviewed on daily basis, he added.

He said the social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. Strict action to be taken against those who forced children and women to adopt the ugly business, he added.

The SSP directed all the superintendents of police to keep vigilant eye on the beggars outside mosques, Imambargahs as well as at markets, and ensure arrest of the professional alm-seekers.