ICU Capacity At Risk Across Italy Amid Record COVID-19 Daily Spike - Anesthetists

Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

Capacity of intensive care unit (ICU) is under strains across all Italian regions as the country witnesses the highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, Alessandro Vergallo, president of the national association of anesthesiologists told ANSA on Friday

According to Vergallo, "the continuation of intensive care in 10 regions is particularly at risk ... but we find ourselves in a situation of alert in all regions."

The doctor warned that "the pressure is growing" and there is a fear of return to "the dramatic situation of the first phase of the epidemic."

Separately, Walter Ricciardi, an expert adviser to the Italian health minister, told the agency that contact-tracing systems in regions were no longer effective. The official blamed the situation on insufficient virus prevention activities due to the lack of doctors as well as incidence of multiple outbreaks.

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, meanwhile, voiced concerns that the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations had forced authorities to scale back on other health services. He noted that the government was looking into steps to avoid further disruptions of routine health services.

Speaking of a possibility of halting production activities amid the virus resurgence, which was the case in March, the minister called it "unthinkable."

Italy used to be Europe's worst affected country when the coronavirus first appeared on the continent. The fall brought back a resurgence of cases. On Thursday, Italy confirmed 8,804 new infections, marking the highest ever daily increase for the country and pushing the tally to over 380,000 cases.

