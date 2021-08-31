Ida death toll edges upward as US South surveys damage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Louisiana and Mississippi took stock Tuesday of the disaster inflicted by powerful Hurricane Ida as receding floodwaters began to reveal the full extent of the damage along the US Gulf Coast and the death toll rose to four

New Orleans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Louisiana and Mississippi took stock Tuesday of the disaster inflicted by powerful Hurricane Ida as receding floodwaters began to reveal the full extent of the damage along the US Gulf Coast and the death toll rose to four.

New Orleans was still mostly without power nearly two days after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, exactly 16 years after devastating Hurricane Katrina -- which killed more than 1,800 people -- made landfall.

"Full damage assessment could take several days, as many areas are currently inaccessible," power provider Entergy said Tuesday.

Four deaths have been confirmed as crews began fanning out in boats and off-road vehicles to search communities cut off by the giant storm. A man was also missing after apparently being killed by an alligator.