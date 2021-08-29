Ida Likely to Become One of Strongest Hurricanes to Hit Louisiana Since 1850s - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Hurricane Ida could become one of the strongest storms to hit the US state of Louisiana since the 1850s, Governor John Bel Edwards has warned.

Hurricane Ida is expected to strike the Louisiana coast west of New Orleans as a Category 4 storm on Sunday.

"This will be one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana since at least the 1850s. Preparations need to be complete and you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm by tonight. Conditions will begin deteriorating early tomorrow morning.

Stay vigilant," Edwards said on Twitter on Saturday.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned on Saturday that Hurricane Ida was not going to weaken and urged people to self-evacuate.

Earlier on Saturday, Hurricane Ida was upgraded to a Category 2.

The US National Hurricane Center warned on Saturday that Ida was strengthening rapidly ahead of landfall and that life-threatening conditions were expected along the Northern Gulf Coast starting Sunday morning.