Idaho Governor Brad Little signed the Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law that prohibits abortion after a baby's heartbeat has been detected, the Governor's office said in a release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Idaho Governor Brad Little signed the Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law that prohibits abortion after a baby's heartbeat has been detected, the Governor's office said in a release.

"Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 366 into law today, the bill commonly known as the Fetal Heartbeat Bill,'" the release said on Tuesday. "The bill bans abortions after a baby's heartbeat is detected, around five or six weeks after conception."

The bill made exceptions for abortions in cases of medical emergencies and pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest, the release said.

The bill considers a heartbeat as a more reliable indicator of life than the concept that life begins when a baby is potentially able to live outside the mother's womb.

A medical professional who conducts an abortion after a heartbeat is detected will face sentence of up to 5 years in jail for a felony of criminal abortion, according to the new law.

On the same day, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill, banning abortions for genetic abnormalities, the governor's office said in a release.

"We will continue to prioritize protecting life in our preborn children, and this legislation goes a long way in protecting real human lives," Ducey said in the statement.

According to it, abortion is still legal if fetus abnormalities are incompatible with life or pose risk to mother's health and life.

Abortion has been legal in the United States at the Federal level since 1973. However, some US states have passed laws banning or restricting abortion.

