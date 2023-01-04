Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Agrees to Extradition From Pennsylvania - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The 28-year old suspect arrested in connection with the murder of four college students in Idaho waived his extradition hearing during a court appearance on Tuesday, NewsNation reported.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week in Pennsylvania on a warrant for the murders of four University of Idaho students: Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The four students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in November, prompting an investigation that garnered national attention.

Kohberger agreed to be voluntarily extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho, affirming to the judge that he is not on any medications that would impact his judgment, the report said.

The judge ordered Kohberger to be transferred to Idaho within ten days, the report added.

Prosecutors are charging Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder as well as with felony burglary. A probable cause affidavit detailing the factual basis for charges against Kohberger will be sealed until his return to Idaho.

Kohberger resided in the city of Pullman, Washington, approximately 15 minutes away from Moscow, Idaho, where the murders took place. Kohberger attended Washington State University as a graduate student of criminology, having conducted research on the emotional and psychological influences of criminal decision making.

Kohberger's lawyer, Jason LaBar, said the suspect is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.