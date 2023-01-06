UrduPoint.com

Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Linked To Crime Scene By DNA, Car Evidence - Affidavit

January 06, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the murders of four Idaho college students was linked to the scene of the crime via DNA and his car, according to a probable cause affidavit unsealed upon the suspect's extradition to Idaho.

Brian Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary for his alleged role in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho on Thursday, during which he was denied bail.

Authorities charged Kohberger based on DNA recovered from the off-campus house where the murders took place, as well as evidence linking a car he drove to the crime scene, the affidavit said on Thursday.

Investigators recovered a knife sheath at the crime scene, from which a single source of male DNA was recovered, the affidavit said. A DNA profile obtained from the Kohberger family residence in Pennsylvania, where the suspect was arrested, was identified as belonging to a male not excludable as the biological father of the suspect profiled from the crime scene, the affidavit said.

At least 99.9998% of the population would be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father, the affidavit said.

Moreover, investigators conducted a video canvass of the area around the crime scene to obtain footage of the suspect or their vehicle, the affidavit said. The canvass resulted in investigators identifying a white Hyundai Elantra as a vehicle of interest due to its presence around the crime scene at the time of the murders. Such a vehicle was then found linked to Kohberger, the affidavit said.

Kohberger also matches the physical description of a surviving witness of the murders - a housemate who claimed to see a male figure about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and "not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," according to the affidavit.

Kohberger, a graduate student of criminology at Washington State University, located near the University of Idaho, conducted research on the emotional and psychological traits that influence criminal decision making, the affidavit said.

The suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The court scheduled a status hearing in the criminal case against him for January 12 at 10:00 a.m.

