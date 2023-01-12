Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Waives Right to Speedy Hearing, Again Denied Bail - Reports

The suspect charged in connection with the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and was again denied bail during a court appearance on Thursday, NewsNation reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The suspect charged in connection with the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and was again denied bail during a court appearance on Thursday, NewsNation reported.

Bryan Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary for his alleged role in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Authorities arrested Kohberger in Pennsylvania before extraditing him to Idaho.

Kohberger was a criminology graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, located just across the border with Idaho.

Kohberger appeared before a Latah County judge and waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which was set for June 26 at 9:00 a.m., the report said. Kohberger made his first court appearance in Idaho earlier this month, during which he was denied bail. The court again declined to set a bail on Thursday, the report added.

Prosecutors charged Kohberger based on DNA evidence recovered from the scene of the crime, as well as digital forensics and a video canvas linking his car and phone to areas near where the murders occurred, a probable cause affidavit unsealed in the case said.

Kohberger is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.