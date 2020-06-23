UrduPoint.com
Idea Of Moving UN HQ Remains Appropriate, But Hard To Implement At Current Time - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 07:22 PM

The idea of moving the UN headquarters from New York to another location remains viable despite its possible implementation being hampered by the current situation, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's International Organizations Department, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The idea of moving the UN headquarters from New York to another location remains viable despite its possible implementation being hampered by the current situation, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's International Organizations Department, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Regarding the issue of moving the UN headquarters, one cannot help but to consider such a possibility due to the US violating its obligations as the host country of the international organization's central institutions on multiple occasions," Ilyichev said, citing cases in which Washington had refused to issue visas for delegates from Russia and other countries.

Nevertheless, he mentioned that the current political, financial and legal situations were not conducive to the initiative.

"In the current complicated economic situation, it is hardly justified to raise the issue of additional expenses for the UN's relocation," the official said.

In September, a total of 10 members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas for participating in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

