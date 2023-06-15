Idea of Privatization in Government Economic Sector Supported by Many Officials - Kremlin

The idea of privatization in the government's economic sector is supported by many officials, such initiatives are constantly on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The idea of privatization in the government's economic sector is supported by many officials, such initiatives are constantly on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that it is necessary to move towards privatization, and that there are assets in the country that can be privatized "without damaging strategic interests."

"In the economic block of the government, many support the idea of privatization. This is indeed the case. And privatization is always the end result," Peskov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17.