CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Moldovan opposition's initiative to hold a referendum to determine the country's foreign policy course is aimed at destabilization, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

In early June, delegates from all over Moldova held a meeting of citizens in the city of Orhei, at which they decided to initiate a consultative republican referendum on the status of neutrality and the country's foreign policy course; it was decided that an initiative group, which may be led by Orhei mayor Pavel Verejanu, will collect signatures. On July 29, opposition representatives submitted documents for organizing a referendum to the Central Election Commission.

"You know, I cannot comment on manipulative statements by an organized criminal group. It is obvious that this group does not want peace, stability, tranquility and development of Moldova; this group has already severely hit our prosperity, stealing and contributing to the theft of this billion (the talk is about the withdrawal of $1 billion from the banking system of Moldova in 2014), having destabilized our economy for almost a decade.

Now they want to further destabilize our economy, calm on our streets," Popescu said on Vocea Basarabiei tv channel.

According to him, all states joining the European Union will organize a referendum after they complete accession talks.

In March 2022, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed an application for the republic's accession to the EU, noting that the process of European integration must be sped up. The EU heads of state and government at the summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022 endorsed the status of candidates for EU membership for Ukraine and Moldova. The European Commission put forward nine conditions for Moldova to fulfill in order to join the EU.

Most residents of Moldova support maintaining economic, political and cultural ties with Russia, according to a poll published in mid-March by the republic's Institute of Marketing and Sociological Surveys (IMAS). The survey also showed that more than half of Moldovans oppose the country's withdrawal from the CIS, and that many citizens are dissatisfied with the standard of living and believe the country's leadership is to blame for rising gas and electricity prices.