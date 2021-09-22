UrduPoint.com

Idea Of Summit Between UNSC Permanent Members Still Relevant - Russian Ambassador To UN

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 05:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The idea of a summit between the five permanent members of the UN Security Council ”  China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States ”  is still relevant but no specific details have been discussed, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"The idea of a summit of the leaders of states which are permanent members of the UN Security Council remains relevant.

So far, there is no clarity about the timing and place of the meeting," Nebenzia said.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic intervened in the preparation of such a meeting.

"Nevertheless, any organizational difficulties can be overcome if there is political will on the part of all participants. We are convinced that such a meeting should be held taking into account the seriousness of the challenges facing the global community and the special role of the permanent members of the Security Council," he said.

