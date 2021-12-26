Idea of System of Security Guarantees Belongs to Putin - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was the one who came up with the idea for a system of security guarantee, which was recently proposed to the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"This is the president's initiative. The initiative of a president, who is capable of a comprehensive analysis of the situation," Peskov told Rossiya 1.