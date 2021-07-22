UrduPoint.com
Idea To Convene Normandy Four Meeting With DPR, LPR, US Under Consideration - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Russia's partners in the Normandy Four are studying the idea of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) to hold a joint meeting with the participation of the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The idea of Donetsk and Luhansk to hold a joint meeting of the Normandy Four countries with representatives of the DPR, the LPR and the US exists indeed. It was communicated to our partners in the format. They are studying it," Rudenko said.

