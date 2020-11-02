Idea to Deploy Scandinavia Peacekeepers in Karabakh Must Be Agreed With All Sides - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Moscow does not have all of the information about the idea to deploy Scandinavian peacemakers in Nagorno-Karabakh, but believes that all parameters must be agreed with all parties to the conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Monday.

United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said last week that Washington was working with Scandinavian countries on a potential peacekeeping mission that could be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh to support a ceasefire.

According to O'Brien, any peacekeeping mission in the region should not include forces of Minsk group co-chairs (Russia, France, the United States).

"It is a question for Americans where they got the idea from. All parameters for possible mechanisms must be agreed through consultations with the parties to the conflict," Rudenko told reporters.

When asked if Moscow was aware of this idea, the deputy minister said, " We know as much as you do ” what O'Brien said."