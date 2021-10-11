Ideas Regarding Unification of Kosovo, Albania Unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry says statements made by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama regarding Kosovo and Albania are unacceptable and the idea of a "great Albania" threatens regional stability.

"We consider the statement of the Prime Minister of Albania Rama on the unification of Albania and Kosovo absolutely unacceptable," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She added that the idea of creating a "great Albania," voiced by Rama, runs contrary to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 1244 and "threatens stability in the region."

Zakharova said that Russia expects an "appropriate reaction" from the West "to this blatant provocation."