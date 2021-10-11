UrduPoint.com

Ideas Regarding Unification Of Kosovo, Albania Unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

Ideas Regarding Unification of Kosovo, Albania Unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry says statements made by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama regarding Kosovo and Albania are unacceptable and the idea of a "great Albania" threatens regional stability.

"We consider the statement of the Prime Minister of Albania Rama on the unification of Albania and Kosovo absolutely unacceptable," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She added that the idea of creating a "great Albania," voiced by Rama, runs contrary to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 1244 and "threatens stability in the region."

Zakharova said that Russia expects an "appropriate reaction" from the West "to this blatant provocation."

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Russia Albania Albanian From

Recent Stories

Temperature expected to decrease over coastal area ..

Temperature expected to decrease over coastal areas by weekend

26 minutes ago
 Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee ..

Emirati, Spanish literati highlight role of coffee, water in strengthening cultu ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

2 hours ago
 Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebe ..

EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebel Ali ports complement interna ..

4 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.