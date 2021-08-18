Identifying Persons Who Wish to Leave Afghanistan Could Endanger Them - Trudeau

UrduPoint.com

The Canadian government must be careful about how it identifies potential evacuees from Afghanistan because being too specific could put them at risk of retaliation by the Taliban (banned in Russia), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during an event in British Columbia on Wednesday

"There is a very real concern that identifying people, putting out lists, sending very specific tweets on certain factors could actually endanger people on the ground because the Taliban, of course, are using all the different ways they can to track down people who they see as problematic or opponents or adversaries," Trudeau said.

"We have to be continuing to be extremely thoughtful and careful in how we support people."

Trudeau said Canada plans to take in about 21,000 Afghan refugees but noted that the Taliban is putting up barriers and is targeting political opponents who may be seeking to leave Afghanistan. The prime minister added that 92 Afghan refugees arrived in Canada on Tuesday night.

The Canadian government continues to push for the Taliban to agree to the free movement of Afghans who wish to leave their country to reach the airport in Kabul, which is currently being protected by US and other international forces.

