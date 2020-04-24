Identity of MH17 Case Witness Stripped of Anonymity to Not Be Disclosed - Dutch Court

The personal data of the witness on the MH17 case will not be disclosed at this stage in the process, a district court in the Hague told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The personal data of the witness on the MH17 case will not be disclosed at this stage in the process, a district court in the Hague told Sputnik.

The court has ruled to keep 12 out of 13 witnesses anonymous, but declined the request for anonymity of one of the witnesses.

According to the court, the fact that the witness no longer has the formal anonymity does not mean that their identity will be revealed.