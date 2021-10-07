UrduPoint.com

Identity Of Zodiac Killer Purportedly Determined By Investigative Team - Press Release

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Identity of Zodiac Killer Purportedly Determined by Investigative Team - Press Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) An investigative team led by retired FBI agents claims to have determined the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer but is being prevented from running DNA tests for further confirmation, the team said on Wednesday in a press release.

"An elite CSI (Crime Scene Investigation) team from two Maryland universities has been barred from studying hairs found in the clenched fist of a teen student, murdered more than a half-century ago. The experts strongly believe they belong to a newly-uncovered 'Zodiac Killer' suspect... Gary F. Poste, whom forensic experts now think is 'a very strong suspect,'" the press release said.

The team, known as the Case Breakers, uncovered several clues that strongly suggested that Poste was the Zodiac Killer, including forehead scars that match those reported by victim accounts and depicted in police sketches.

Much of the evidence the team claims points to Poste came from a 1966 murder scene that is still officially considered unrelated to the Zodiac Killer.

This evidence includes a wristwatch, paint, and boot prints that align with Poste's profile. The hair that they wish to DNA test was recovered from the same scene.

While local law enforcement has insisted that the 1966 murder is unrelated, the FBI disagreed in 1975 and said that they believed it to be a victim of the Zodiac Killer, according to the press release.

A whistleblower named Wil purportedly told the investigative team that he was part of a criminal posse led by Poste, and that he was indeed the Zodiac Killer. The team said that he even gave them the location of where he witnessed Poste burying the murder weapons.

The team said that even though this is the eight local police chief in a row to refuse to consider murder to be linked, they hope the next will find "the courage to act."

Related Topics

Murder Police Student Same Gary Criminals FBI From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

12 minutes ago
 US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan Wit ..

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchd ..

12 minutes ago
 Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

2 hours ago
 Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Bor ..

Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Min ..

12 minutes ago
 Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French ..

Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French election

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting ..

Chief Minister Balochistan chairs cabinet meeting to approve principle plan for ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.