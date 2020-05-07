Identity Theft on Rise in Finland Amid COVID-19 Lockdown - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) More and more people in Finland are becoming victims of such cybercrime as identity theft amid the COVID-19 lockdown, as citizens have switched to online shopping and remote working, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Finnish Yle News outlet, citing a survey commissioned by security insurance company mySafety, over 500,000 people were targeted in identity theft attempts over the past year, and such cases have skyrocketed since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The survey, conducted by the IRO Research company in April, revealed that almost 20 percent of people aged 25-34 have been targeted by scammers.

The real number of identity theft attempts is most likely considerably higher, as many people are unaware of being scammed, the news outlet reported.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, Finland declared a state of emergency on March 16, closed its borders, shut down schools and asked people to avoid public spaces. The country is set to start gradually lifting restrictions in mid-May.

The Scandinavian nation has so far confirmed 5,673 COVID-19 cases and 255 coronavirus-related deaths.