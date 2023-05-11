The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had carried out a strike against the position where a deputy commander of the rocket forces of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was located in the Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had carried out a strike against the position where a deputy commander of the rocket forces of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad was located in the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF and ISA (Israel Securities Authority) targeted the Deputy Commander of the rocket force of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip; who had a significant part in the rocket launches toward Israel. Abu-Deka is the deputy of Ali Ghali, the commander of the rocket force of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who was targeted earlier this morning in the IDF and ISA striking this early morning," the IDF said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that Ali Ghali was killed after the Israeli military carried out an air strike in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, militants of the Islamic Jihad group fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, while the Israeli airstrikes hit 133 targets in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip under Operation Shield and Arrow have already killed 25 and injured 76 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.