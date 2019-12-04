IDF Arrest Palestinian Students for Plotting Alleged Operations Against Israel - Spokesman

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) arrested a number of Hamas activists from the Palestinian Birzeit University who were allegedly recruited to gather intelligence information and conduct attacks that the IDF labeled as "sabotage," the IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Wednesday

"The IDF, in cooperation with security forces, arrested a number of activists who were recruited for acts of sabotage. ... It was found that [their activities] were focused on gathering intelligence data on targets [that they were supposed to attack] and conduct sabotage operations, including producing explosive materials," the spokesman said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

He added that the recent arrest proved "how Hamas is using Birzeit University for subversive purposes."

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. The Hamas movement is viewed as a terrorist organization by Israel.