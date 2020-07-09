UrduPoint.com
IDF Chief Of Staff Quarantined After Contact With COVID-19 Patient - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:55 PM

IDF Chief of Staff Quarantined After Contact With COVID-19 Patient - Press Service

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has been quarantined after being in contact with an officer who had tested positive for COVID-19, the IDF press service said on Thursday.

"The chief of staff, Lieut. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, was a week ago in contact with an officer who received today positive results for COVID-19. In light of this, the chief of staff and other servicemen will be quarantined, according to the instructions of the Health Ministry," the press service wrote on Twitter.

Kochavi will stay in isolation and work, according to his regular schedule whenever possible, according to the service.

The chief of staff feels good and shows no symptoms, the service added, noting that Kochavi will be soon examined by a doctor.

On July 2, Kochavi, along with President Reuven Rivlin, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Border Police (Magav) commander Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days after, reportedly attended a memorial event at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz also decided to self-isolate following contact with a COVID-19 patient. The minister said that he would continue to work as always, but remotely.

Amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the past week, the country's government has decided to again close event venues, clubs, bars and gyms. Restaurants are required to limit the number of visitors over the outbreak.

As of today, the total COVID-10 toll in Israel has reached 33,947 confirmed cases, including 346 deaths.

