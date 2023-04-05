Close
IDF Chief Of Staff Says Israeli Forces Ready For Military Action In Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 09:28 PM

IDF Chief of Staff Says Israeli Forces Ready for Military Action in Iran

Israeli forces are ready for military operations in Iran, despite a significant distance between the two countries, the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Israeli forces are ready for military operations in Iran, despite a significant distance between the two countries, the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said on Wednesday.

"We are ready for action in Iran today. The IDF knows how to operate at a distance and we also know how to operate in the proximity. In near future, the IDF will significantly boost its capacities as regards Iran, and the response will be overwhelming," Halevi told Galgalatz radio station.

The Israeli military official also commented on the recent riots in the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and subsequent missile attacks against Israel from the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel would give appropriate response to threats to its security.

"The last two weeks of Ramadan were calm, but everything changed last night.

The events on the Temple Mount led to escalation in Gaza, Judea and Samaria (the term used by Israel for the West Bank). The IDF conducted a strike against terrorist organizations. We will certainly give a proper response," Halevi added.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli forces stormed the prayer hall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli police said on Wednesday they had arrested over 350 people during the raid who had allegedly barricaded themselves inside the mosque.

Following the raid, nine missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, with four of them intercepted by air defense systems and others landing in open areas. In response, Israeli military aircraft conducted strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.

