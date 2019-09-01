UrduPoint.com
IDF Confirms Fires On Border With Lebanon Triggered By Israeli Drone Operation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:10 PM

IDF Confirms Fires on Border With Lebanon Triggered by Israeli Drone Operation

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that fires on the border with Lebanon had been triggered by the Israeli drones that had dropped flammables on a Lebanese grove near the border with Israel.

"A short while ago, fires erupted near the blue line between Israel and Lebanon. These fires are the result of IDF operations in the area," a spokesperson for the IDF told Sputnik.

On Saturday, media reported that the IDF had launched over 30 flare bombs near the Lebanese border towns of Ghajar, Shebaa and Kfarchouba.

Lebanon accused Israel of being behind a drone strike on the office of the Hezbollah militant group near Beirut last Sunday, followed by another attack on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.

