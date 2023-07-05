IDF Confirms Withdrawal of All Troops From Jenin After Completion of Military Operation

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday confirmed to Sputnik that all IDF troops had left Jenin in the West Bank after the completion of a large-scale military operation launched in the area earlier this week

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday confirmed to Sputnik that all IDF troops had left Jenin in the West Bank after the completion of a large-scale military operation launched in the area earlier this week.

Earlier in the day, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, that IDF troops had left the town after the completion of the military operation and its goals.

"Troops that were operating in the camp in Jenin have left it, and the IDF has returned to its usual activity in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank). According to the information that I have, there are no Israeli soldiers left at all in Jenin," the spokesperson said, when asked to confirm the reports on the end of the operation.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday into Monday. IDF aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.