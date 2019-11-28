IDF Destroys Houses of 4 Palestinians Accused of Killing Israeli Soldier - Witness

(@imziishan)

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) demolished on Thursday morning the houses of four Palestinians in the southern West Bank town of Bayt Kahil, accusing them of killing an Israeli serviceman in August of this year, a witness told Sputnik.

"The Israeli forces destroyed the houses of four Palestinians in the town of Bayt Kahil in the Hebron province, accusing them of killing the Israeli soldier in the Gush Etzion area," the witness said.

He added that the IDF stormed the town in the morning, accompanied by military bulldozers.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that the four Palestinians were members of a terrorist cell that conducted an operation in the Migdal Oz settlement on August 7, which resulted in the death of IDF soldier Dvir Sorek.

The IDF also noted that the terrorists were identified after operations by the military intelligence and Israel's Counter Terrorism Unit two days later.