Israeli military detected a drone, which was launched from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Israeli military detected a drone , which was launched from Lebanon into Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said on Friday.

"A short while ago, Israeli military discovered the drone that entered the Israeli airspace from Lebanon," the IDF press service said in a statement.

The drone subsequently returned back to Lebanon, the IDF added.