- IDF Gives No Comment on Russia's Statement on Strikes Endangering Civilian Plane in Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:21 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday declined to comment on a Russian statement that said the Israeli-launched airstrikes on Thursday endangered a civilian plane near Syria's Damascus.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen.
Igor Konashenkov, said that a civilian Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board nearly came under fire of Syrian air defense systems, which were active at the time to repel the Israeli airstrikes.
"We do not have a comment on this matter," the IDF's press office told Sputnik.
The civilian plane managed to leave the area and successfully land at the closest alternative airfield the Russian-operated Hmeimim airbase in northwestern Syria.