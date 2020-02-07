UrduPoint.com
Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:21 PM

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday declined to comment on a Russian statement that said the Israeli-launched airstrikes on Thursday endangered a civilian plane near Syria's Damascus

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday declined to comment on a Russian statement that said the Israeli-launched airstrikes on Thursday endangered a civilian plane near Syria's Damascus.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen.

Igor Konashenkov, said that a civilian Airbus-320 with 172 passengers on board nearly came under fire of Syrian air defense systems, which were active at the time to repel the Israeli airstrikes.

"We do not have a comment on this matter," the IDF's press office told Sputnik.

The civilian plane managed to leave the area and successfully land at the closest alternative airfield the Russian-operated Hmeimim airbase in northwestern Syria.

