UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Intercepts 20 Rockets Fired In Retaliation For Strike On Islamic Jihad Leader In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:42 PM

IDF Intercepts 20 Rockets Fired in Retaliation for Strike on Islamic Jihad Leader in Gaza

About 20 out of the 50 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in retaliation for an air raid that killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander were intercepted by the Iron Dome, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) About 20 out of the 50 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in retaliation for an air raid that killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander were intercepted by the Iron Dome, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that they targeted a building in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City where PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata was located. The 42-year-old is said to have been "responsible for hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers" and was preparing a new attack against Israel.

"WATCH: Israel's Iron Dome in action as it intercepts rockets above central Israel.

Approx. 20 out of the 50 rockets fired by Islamic Jihad from #Gaza at Israeli civilians have been intercepted," the IDF said on Twitter, attaching video footage of the rocket attack.

IDF's press office added that the warning sirens sounded in the south and center of the country, including major cities like Tel Aviv, Holon, Ashkelon and Rishon LeTsiyon.

Schools were closed in several cities across southern and central Israel, from Tel Aviv to Sderot. The train service between Ashkelon and Sderot, as well as between Beer Sheva and Sderot, was shut down. For security reasons, indoor gatherings of no more than 300 people were allowed in a number of regions.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Jihad Twitter Gaza Beer Sheva From

Recent Stories

A soulful rendition of “Lab Pe Aati Hai” by Al ..

14 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

7 minutes ago

Syria ready to facilitate presence of Iranian firm ..

7 minutes ago

Brazil launches program to boost employment among ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Rejects Proposal on Making Access to Inter ..

2 minutes ago

China assists Southaest Asian countries i construc ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.