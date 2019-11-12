IDF Intercepts 20 Rockets Fired in Retaliation for Strike on Islamic Jihad Leader in Gaza

About 20 out of the 50 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in retaliation for an air raid that killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander were intercepted by the Iron Dome, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) About 20 out of the 50 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in retaliation for an air raid that killed a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander were intercepted by the Iron Dome, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that they targeted a building in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City where PIJ leader Baha Abu al-Ata was located. The 42-year-old is said to have been "responsible for hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers" and was preparing a new attack against Israel.

"WATCH: Israel's Iron Dome in action as it intercepts rockets above central Israel.

Approx. 20 out of the 50 rockets fired by Islamic Jihad from #Gaza at Israeli civilians have been intercepted," the IDF said on Twitter, attaching video footage of the rocket attack.

IDF's press office added that the warning sirens sounded in the south and center of the country, including major cities like Tel Aviv, Holon, Ashkelon and Rishon LeTsiyon.

Schools were closed in several cities across southern and central Israel, from Tel Aviv to Sderot. The train service between Ashkelon and Sderot, as well as between Beer Sheva and Sderot, was shut down. For security reasons, indoor gatherings of no more than 300 people were allowed in a number of regions.