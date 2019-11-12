UrduPoint.com
IDF Kills 2 Islamic Jihad Militants In New Gaza Escalation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:04 PM

IDF Kills 2 Islamic Jihad Militants in New Gaza Escalation

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated on Tuesday two militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group in Gaza who were preparing to carry out attacks on the Israeli territory in a new wave of escalation

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated on Tuesday two militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group in Gaza who were preparing to carry out attacks on the Israeli territory in a new wave of escalation.

"Islamic Jihad is a terror group in Gaza. Its stated goal is the annihilation of Israel. Today they fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

We watched as 2 Islamic Jihad operatives prepared to fire more rockets. We targeted them before they could target us #JiHadEnough," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepted 20 out of the 50 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an air raid that killed PIJ commander Baha Abu al-Ata. Israel claims that the leader was "responsible for hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers" and was preparing a new attack against Israel.

