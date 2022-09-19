IDF Prevents Attempt to Throw Mines at Soldiers on Israeli-Syrian Border

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Monday to have prevented an attempt of throwing mines at its soldiers on the border with Syria in the southern part of the Golan Heights

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Monday to have prevented an attempt of throwing mines at its soldiers on the border with Syria in the southern part of the Golan Heights.

"Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces spotted suspects crossing the Alpha (demarcation) line and violating Israeli sovereignty.

The suspects were hurling suspicious objects at soldiers of the Israeli army in the area of the border fence," the IDF said.

The IDF noted that the inspection of the area presumably showed that the suspects threw anti-personnel mines at the soldiers.

Earlier in the day, in a separate incident, the Israeli military spotted four suspects hurling unidentified objects along the border fence with Syria toward Israel. The IDF soldiers crossed the border and operated to stop them by firing toward the legs of one of the suspects.