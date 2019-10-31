IDF Reports About Attempted Attack on Israeli Drone From Lebanon

(@FahadShabbir)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that on Thursday there was an unsuccessful attack from the Lebanese territory to shoot down an Israeli drone

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that on Thursday there was an unsuccessful attack from the Lebanese territory to shoot down an Israeli drone

"A short while ago, an anti-aircraft missile was launched over Lebanese territory towards an IDF UAV.

The UAV was not hit," the IDF press service said on Twitter.

Lebanon's Al Mayadeen broadcaster, on its part, reported that an Israeli reconnaissance drone was shot down in the Lebanese airspace near the city of Nabatieh.