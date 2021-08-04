IDF Reports About Third Artillery Strike on Lebanese Territory in Two Hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported about a third artillery strike on Lebanese territory over the course of two hours in response to shelling on Wednesday afternoon.

"For the third time in two hours, the Israel Defense Forces attacked targets on the Lebanese border.

IDF artillery fired at Lebanese territory in response to rockets fired into Israel today," the IDF said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.