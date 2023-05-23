IDF Say Demolished Home of Palestinian Who Shot 3 Israeli Citizens in March

The Israeli military demolished a house in the West Bank village of Nahalin that belonged to a Palestinian involved in a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv in March, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Israeli military demolished a house in the West Bank village of Nahalin that belonged to a Palestinian involved in a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv in March, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"Tonight, the IDF and the MGB (Israeli Border Police) forces demolished the house of Muatz Al Khwaja in the village of Nahalin, who conducted a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023, in which Israeli citizen Or Asher was killed and two more Israeli citizens were injured," the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF added that, during the demolition, there were clashes between the Israeli military and the local population. Palestinians burned tires, threw stones and hurled explosive devices at the Israeli soldiers, while the soldiers used riot control means.

No Israeli soldiers were injured during the operation, the IDF said.�

On March 9, a shooting took place in the center of Tel Aviv, which resulted in three injured pedestrians, one of whom later died in hospital. The attacker was shot on the spot by the police. He was later identified as a Palestinian from the village of Nahalin on the West Bank, who was connected to the radical Hamas movement. The Israeli police and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the shooting was a terrorist attack against Israel.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has regularly demolished homes of Palestinians accused of conducting attacks against Israeli citizens.