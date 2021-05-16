IDF Says 10 Died, About 50 Seriously Injured in Recent Flare-Up of Conflict With Palestine

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Ten people died, about 50 suffered serious injuries and hundreds were injured in Israel in recent escalation of conflict with Palestine, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the head of the Home Front Command, said Sunday.

"Ten people died.

I don't know the exact number, but about 50 were seriously wounded, and hundreds were injured in the current iteration of the escalation," Gordin told a briefing.

Tensions flared up in the evening of May 10. Since then, 2,900 rockets have been launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip, according to the data released on May 16. Israel responded with air strikes, which resulted in over 170 deaths, the Palestinian health authorities said.