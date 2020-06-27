UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Says 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza After Hamas Threat Over West Bank Annexation Plans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:34 PM

IDF Says 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza After Hamas Threat Over West Bank Annexation Plans

Two rockets have been launched from Gaza toward Israel on Friday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, amid mounting tensions over the Jewish state's West Bank annexation plans

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Two rockets have been launched from Gaza toward Israel on Friday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, amid mounting tensions over the Jewish state's West Bank annexation plans.

Earlier in the day, Israeli military reported that sirens sounded in areas bordering the Palestinian enclave.

"2 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at #Israel," the IDF tweeted.

The rocket launch, the first in 10 days, comes after the Islamist Hamas movement said on Thursday that it will consider the annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel a declaration of war against Palestinians.

The Israeli cabinet is scheduled to discuss the annexation plan set out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week. The plans fit in with US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, which has been strongly rejected by Palestine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine Gaza Trump Bank Middle East Jew From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Nor ..

17 minutes ago

Taliban reject claims Russia aided fighters in att ..

20 minutes ago

No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in ..

20 minutes ago

Function organized to launch tiger force

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.