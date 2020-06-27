IDF Says 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza After Hamas Threat Over West Bank Annexation Plans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two rockets have been launched from Gaza toward Israel on Friday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, amid mounting tensions over the Jewish state's West Bank annexation plans

Earlier in the day, Israeli military reported that sirens sounded in areas bordering the Palestinian enclave.

"2 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at #Israel," the IDF tweeted.

The rocket launch, the first in 10 days, comes after the Islamist Hamas movement said on Thursday that it will consider the annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel a declaration of war against Palestinians.

The Israeli cabinet is scheduled to discuss the annexation plan set out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week. The plans fit in with US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, which has been strongly rejected by Palestine.