IDF Says 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel Despite Reported Ceasefire

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in contrast to earlier media reports suggesting that the sides struck a ceasefire deal.

The attack came after the Israeli military reported that sirens sounded in the southern community of Kisufim.

"Terrorists in #Gaza just fired 2 rockets into #Israel," the IDF tweeted.

Tensions escalated in the region in early January after US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited peace plan that triggered a backlash from Palestine. Earlier, media reported that Israel and the Hamas movement agreed on a ceasefire on Thursday night, with the latter pledging to halt rocket fire and launches of incendiary balloons.