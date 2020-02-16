UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IDF Says 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel Despite Reported Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

IDF Says 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel Despite Reported Ceasefire

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in contrast to earlier media reports suggesting that the sides struck a ceasefire deal.

The attack came after the Israeli military reported that sirens sounded in the southern community of Kisufim.

"Terrorists in #Gaza just fired 2 rockets into #Israel," the IDF tweeted.

Tensions escalated in the region in early January after US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited peace plan that triggered a backlash from Palestine. Earlier, media reported that Israel and the Hamas movement agreed on a ceasefire on Thursday night, with the latter pledging to halt rocket fire and launches of incendiary balloons.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Israel Palestine Gaza Trump January Media From

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

42 minutes ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

42 minutes ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

1 hour ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

1 hour ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

1 hour ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.