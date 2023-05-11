IDF Says 469 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza Strip, Military Striked 133 Targets

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, while the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) striked 133 targets in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

The IDF's press service released an infographic showing that 333 rockets reached Israeli territory, 153 of which were intercepted by the Israeli air defense system. More than a hundred rocket launches were unsuccessful.