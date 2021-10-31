TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Israeli Air Force's F-15 fighter jets have escorted a US B-1B bomber over the skies of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

"Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1B bomber over Israeli skies towards the Gulf earlier today," the IDF tweeted.

The joint flight was another example of "the continued strategic cooperation of the IDF with the United States in the area," the army added.